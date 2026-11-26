TRIPP is the largest project since our independence, and we are moving on to the next important stage of its implementation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a session of the Government of Armenia.

According to him, the "TRIPP Development Company," with which an agreement will be concluded, will be registered within one week and will be able to implement the project in practice.

He recalled that preparatory work on the project's implementation began on November 23: clearing work was carried out on the railway section, preparatory work is underway to set up construction sites, and the design of highways, railways, and power transmission lines is being carried out. "After the company is registered, it will continue the implementation of the project from the point we reach," Pashinyan noted, news.am reports.

The TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) envisages the creation of a strategic transit corridor through Armenia's Syunik region. It is emphasized that it will operate exclusively within Armenian jurisdiction and does not affect the country's sovereignty.

Under the project, Armenia will grant the United States exclusive long-term rights for up to 99 years to develop the route, through which Azerbaijan hopes to establish a land link with Nakhchivan. It provides for the creation of a company with a controlling U.S. stake, while Armenia will have control mechanisms on matters of principle. At the first stage, the U.S. is offered a 74% stake and Armenia 26%, with the possibility of increasing Armenia's share to 49% if the agreement is extended.

On May 26, during a short visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Yerevan, Armenia and the United States initialed the above-mentioned framework agreement, and in early June they signed it.