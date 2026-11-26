Armenia has made use of the tariff quota on imports of certain types of agricultural products on the basis of a decision by the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The corresponding decision was adopted on November 26 at a session of the Government of Armenia.

The quotas were applied to imports of 8,000 tons of frozen beef and veal, 14,000 tons of frozen pork, and 45,000 tons of frozen poultry by-products.

Source: news.am