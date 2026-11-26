The Border Service of Russia's FSB will completely cease its activities on Armenian territory in the coming years, said the republic's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We are grateful to the Russian border guards for having stood on Armenia's borders during this time. But I believe the time has come for us to fully take responsibility for our borders in the coming years," Pashinyan said at a briefing on Thursday.

On August 1, 2024, representatives of Russia's FSB Border Service concluded their service at Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport.

Since January 2025, Russian border guards have stopped serving at the "Agarak" checkpoint on Armenia's border with Iran, and since February of that year also at the checkpoint between Armenia and Turkey.

Representatives of the Border Directorate of Russia's FSB, together with the border troops of Armenia's National Security Service, guard the republic's borders with Turkey and Iran on the basis of a 1992 treaty.

In addition, since 1995 the Russian 102nd military base has been stationed in the city of Gyumri in northern Armenia.

On September 17, 2026, Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to discuss the terms of the presence of the Russian 102nd military base in the country. According to him, the 102nd military base "is not of vital importance for Armenia's security." "If Russia decides to withdraw it, we will not object. If they want not to withdraw it, we are ready to discuss this issue. We are ready to discuss the terms of the presence in the Republic of Armenia of a base we do not need," Pashinyan said.

Source: Sputnik Armenia