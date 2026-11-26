As a result of a set of measures carried out by officers of the Main Customs Department for Air Transport, gold jewelry hidden from customs control was discovered.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, a personal search was conducted on a citizen of the Republic of India who arrived on a Dubai-Baku flight.

During the inspection, two necklaces were found, which the passenger had hidden from customs control using methods that make it difficult to detect goods.

It was established that the jewelry was made of 750-grade gold with a total weight of 79.27 grams and 57.779 carats of diamonds. Their total value amounts to 166,610 manats.

An investigation is underway into this fact.