Tensions in relations between Armenia and Russia are easing.

This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, commenting on his upcoming visits to Russia.

According to him, the goal of the dialogue with Moscow is to find solutions to existing issues. At the same time, the prime minister does not believe that there are unresolvable differences between the two countries.

"We have no desire, intentions, or goals to harm Russia. There were none and there will be none, and we expect the same from Russia. We respect Russia's sovereignty and interests, but, with all due respect, we respect our own sovereignty and interests more. And we must find solutions here. I am glad to note that the tension you mentioned is not growing but, on the contrary, is subsiding," Pashinyan told journalists.

Pashinyan explained the positive dynamic, in his assessment, in bilateral relations by Yerevan's friendly approach. He emphasized that Armenia does not seek confrontation with Russia and intends to resolve contentious issues in the spirit of friendly and brotherly relations.

At the same time, addressing the law on launching the process of Armenia's accession to the EU, Pashinyan stated that he sees no possibility of repealing it.

The prime minister also noted the multifaceted nature of Armenian-Russian relations and the interconnection of various areas of cooperation. In his opinion, the main goal of the upcoming talks should be the search for mutually beneficial solutions.

"As for the railway, our main task is to understand whether the Russian side is ready to make large investments in it," Pashinyan stated.

Earlier, the prime minister reported that he plans to visit Russia on December 3, 11, and 22.

Source: Sputnik Armenia