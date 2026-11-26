Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys presented the "Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy" award to Valdas Dambrauskas, head coach of the Sabah football club, in Baku.

The head of the Lithuanian foreign policy agency announced this in a post on his page on the social network X.

According to Budrys, diplomacy is not limited to closed-door meetings and the signing of agreements, but can also be carried out through football.

"I am proud to have presented Valdas Dambrauskas, head coach of Sabah FC, with the 'Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy' award. He is the first Lithuanian head coach to lead a team into the Champions League.

I thank him for his dedication, hard work, and worthy representation of Lithuania in the global football community!" the post says.

As a reminder, the match of the fifth round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League between Sabah and Spain's Barcelona took place in Baku the day before. The game ended with a 4:1 victory for the Catalan club.