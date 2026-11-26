The prima donna of the Russian stage, Alla Pugacheva, has reappeared on Instagram after a long break, sharing a new photo with her fans.

The 77-year-old singer posted a selfie in her Stories, in which she appeared without makeup, reminding her followers of herself after not having pleased them with new content on the social network for a long time.

Recall that in 2022 Alla Pugacheva, together with her husband, comedian Maxim Galkin, and their twin children Liza and Harry, moved to Israel. Later, after the resumption of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the family relocated to Cyprus.