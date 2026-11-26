Metal wire produced at a metal products plant in Aghdam has been exported to the United Kingdom for the first time.

This was reported by the Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

ASMC LLC, a metal products manufacturing enterprise and a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, plans to supply its products not only to the domestic market but also to foreign markets. The first export shipment of metal wire has already been sent to the United Kingdom.

The ASMC plant, which is part of Almet Holding, produces steel mesh, drawn, annealed and barbed wire, nails, as well as cold-deformed rebar. The production process uses equipment from leading manufacturers in Italy, Germany, Turkey and China.

The enterprise operates a quality control laboratory. Incoming raw materials are accepted if the relevant certificates are available and undergo laboratory inspection. Finished products are also subjected to the necessary tests.

The total cost of the investment project is 24.9 million manats. It is being implemented in two stages. At the first stage, 8.8 million manats were invested, including about 4.7 million manats of a bank loan provided with subsidies from the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy. The remaining financing was provided from the entrepreneur's own funds.

The second stage envisages investments of 16.1 million manats, the construction of two new production buildings and the installation of lines for the production of galvanized and high-carbon wire.

At the first stage, the enterprise's annual production capacity amounts to 4,920 tons of steel mesh, 3,480 tons of drawn wire, 3,180 tons of nails, 1,800 tons of annealed wire, 12,000 tons of metal wire and 1,080 tons of cold-deformed rebar.

After the completion of the second stage, it is planned to establish the production of 10,000 tons of galvanized wire and 8,240 tons of high-carbon drawn wire per year.

It should be noted that ASMC LLC received the status of a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. Thanks to this, the enterprise took advantage of VAT and customs duty exemptions totaling 470,000 manats.

Currently, 41 people work at the plant. After the enterprise reaches full production capacity, the number of permanent jobs is planned to be increased to 100.

The steel mesh, metal wire and nails produced at the enterprise are used in the construction and restoration of facilities in the territories liberated from occupation. The organization of local production makes it possible to expand the opportunities for providing these works with the necessary materials and to reduce logistics costs.

The Aghdam Industrial Park is the second largest industrial park in Azerbaijan. It occupies an area of 190 hectares and in a short time has become one of the main industrial centers of the region.

The total volume of entrepreneurs' investments in the industrial park has exceeded 192 million manats. Currently, resident status in the park has been granted to 37 business entities, and two more entrepreneurs have non-resident status. To date, more than 1,000 permanent jobs have been created here.