Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the scenario of holding early parliamentary elections is not ruled out, but he emphasized the need for dialogue with the public and civil society during the discussion of the draft new Constitution.

On November 23, the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Armenia was published.

"Nothing prevents the scenario of moving along the path of early elections. But regardless of the opposition, dialogue with the public is very important. Now, regardless of how the attempt at dialogue with the opposition turns out, we need to hold a conversation with the public and civil society," Pashinyan noted at a briefing, News-Armenia reports.

According to him, when a draft is prepared that can be submitted to the National Assembly, a discussion and a vote must take place in parliament. Further steps will be determined taking into account the results of the vote.

Pashinyan emphasized that the published text is only the first draft of the new Constitution, and the authorities are ready to listen to arguments regarding its provisions.

At the same time, he noted that this does not mean that all incoming proposals must be accepted, since in that case the Constitution could lose its dynamics and integrity.

Speaking about the judicial system, the prime minister called the proposed changes fundamentally important and recalled that this issue has remained painful for Armenia for eight years.

"We are criticized for the possibility of conducting vetting, but we are also criticized for the impossibility of conducting it. Therefore, we must choose which of these critical assessments carries more weight for us. This is a question of political choice," he stated.

Touching upon the legislative power and independent bodies, Pashinyan noted that the draft new Constitution provides for quotas for the opposition in independent and autonomous bodies, including the Supreme Judicial Council and the Board of the Central Bank.

According to him, this does not mean the politicization of the respective positions, but it will make it possible to create certain guarantees of inclusiveness in the judicial system and the Central Bank.

"The discussions have only just begun. I will say frankly: any issue can be discussed, but this does not mean that all proposals will be acceptable. The issue must be considered within the logic of facts and arguments," Pashinyan concluded.