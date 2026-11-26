Relatives of Armenian servicemen who died in 2010 and 2017 tried to storm the building of the Armenian government; they were stopped by state security officers.

The parents are demanding that the investigation be resumed, as they are convinced that their children were killed.

One of them, Artur Kazaryan, died, according to the official version, from a gunshot wound as a result of careless handling of a weapon. His relatives believe he was murdered.

The official version of the death of another, Valery Muradyan, is suicide, but his mother is convinced that he witnessed the theft of diesel fuel by fellow servicemen, after which he was strangled and the suicide was staged. He claims that the fact of his son's murder is obvious, but the Prosecutor General's Office is "leading them by the nose," unwilling to finally restore justice.

Officer Andranik Mkrtchyan died on August 20, 2017, at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense in Meghri, Syunik region. According to the official version of the investigation, Mkrtchyan's body was found in his office with a gunshot wound. As one of the pieces of evidence, the investigation pointed to a suicide note that had been found. However, Mkrtchyan's family did not agree with this version and insists that he was killed. During the proceedings, it was reported that there were bodily injuries on his body, and the authenticity of the suicide note was also called into question. In December 2025, the European Court of Human Rights communicated the complaint in the case of Andranik Mkrtchyan's death, sending questions to the government of Armenia.

Source: Sputnik Armenia