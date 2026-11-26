The trial in the criminal case against former attorney Namizad Safarov, accused of fraud, has concluded.

As APA reports, the verdict was read out today at a hearing of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, presided over by Judge Mahira Karimova.

According to the verdict, Namizad Safarov was sentenced to seven years in prison.

To recall, according to the indictment, Gunel Efendiyeva became acquainted with Namizad Safarov. Despite having been expelled from the Bar Association, N. Safarov told G. Efendiyeva that he could provide her with legal assistance. He promised her an appointment to a position through his acquaintances among high-ranking officials and received 53,000 manats from her. However, he did not fulfill his promise.

He was charged under Article 178.3.2 (fraud committed with the infliction of damage on a large scale) of the Criminal Code.