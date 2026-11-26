An oil refinery in Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia came under attack by the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement (the Houthis).

This was stated by the official spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki al-Malki, on the social network X.

According to him, a ballistic missile launcher was also destroyed in Yemen's Hodeidah province. Al-Malki claims that it was with its help that the Houthis struck the refinery in Jizan.