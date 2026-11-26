The Archdiocese of Cologne must pay 550,000 euros to a woman who was sexually abused as a child by a priest.

This is the largest compensation awarded by a German court to a victim of abuse by a representative of the Catholic Church. This was reported by Tagesspiegel.

The lawsuit was filed by a 60-year-old resident of Germany. In the 1970s and 1980s, she was the foster daughter of a priest who repeatedly committed violent acts against her. In 2022, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Initially, the woman demanded 830,000 euros from the archdiocese, but the regional court rejected her claim. Later, the Higher Regional Court of Cologne ruled that she should be paid 550,000 euros. However, 360,000 euros, which the victim had previously received from the Catholic Church's Independent Commission for Payments to Victims of Abuse, will be deducted from this amount.

Previously, the largest compensation in a similar case in Germany was 300,000 euros. It was awarded in 2023 to a former altar boy.