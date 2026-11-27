Azerbaijan is expanding the list of goods it has been supplying to Armenia since the end of last year, and is also continuing the process of restoring the liberated territories at a rapid pace.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

According to Bayramov, he told his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna about how the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan had progressed since their previous meeting in October last year.

Bayramov recalled that Azerbaijan had lifted restrictions on the transit of cargo to and from Armenia.

"Since the end of last year, our country has been supplying a number of goods to Armenia, including petroleum products. Now the list of supplied goods is expanding," the minister said.

The foreign ministers discussed work on the railway line and the course of negotiations on this issue. They also spoke about the increased contacts between the state bodies of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the dialogue between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.

Separately, the ministers discussed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project. Bayramov spoke about the decisions adopted in Armenia and reported that work on the ground has already begun.

According to Bayramov, at the meeting the ministers also touched upon the issue of Armenia's new constitution.

Bayramov also spoke about the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, construction, and the return of residents. "About 100,000 people have already moved to these territories, where they live, work, and study. This process is continuing at a rapid pace," he noted.

The ministers discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and its consequences for the region. According to Bayramov, the ongoing war is causing serious concern for Azerbaijan, Estonia, and other countries.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the continuing tensions in the Middle East and on how these crises affect security, disrupt supply chains, and impact other vital areas. The role of mediator countries in the settlement of conflicts was also discussed.