Azerbaijan and Estonia discussed Baku's role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

"Today, while considering the trade and economic agenda, I informed my esteemed colleague, in particular, about our country's relations with the European Union and about cooperation with the EU in a number of strategic areas. We separately discussed the role that our country has traditionally played in ensuring Europe's energy security, as well as how Azerbaijan's role has grown in a number of areas in recent years," Bayramov said.

According to him, for decades it was about oil supplies [from Azerbaijan — ed.].

"Starting from the end of 2020, gas supplies joined them as well, and their volumes are growing. In addition, we discussed projects in the field of alternative, green energy currently being implemented with the EU's assistance and with the involvement of a number of member states, Azerbaijan and other countries of the region."

He added that an exchange of views was also held with Tsahkna on the current state of the dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan on transport connectivity issues.

"We exchanged views on our country's special role on the East-West route known as the Middle Corridor, and on Azerbaijan's concrete practical steps to increase the throughput capacity of this corridor. All this, naturally, is of great interest to all EU member states," he said.