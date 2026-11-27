Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has ratified the Agreement on Exploration, Development and Production Sharing for the Middle Kura contract area, concluded between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Azerbaijan Limited and Middle Kura LLC.

According to Report, the relevant bill was submitted for discussion today at a plenary session of the parliament.

The document provides for the adoption and approval of the agreement signed on September 26, 2026, in Baku, and its 12 annexes, as well as permission for their implementation.

After the law enters into force, the agreement and its annexes will acquire the force of law and, unless the agreement expressly provides otherwise, will prevail over the provisions of current or subsequently adopted laws, decrees and administrative orders of Azerbaijan that do not conform to or contradict them.

The contracting parties are granted, for the entire term of the agreement, the exclusive right to conduct oil and gas operations with respect to the unconventional hydrocarbon reserves provided for by the agreement within the contract area.

At the same time, the rights acquired by the contracting parties or their legal successors under the agreement and its annexes may not be changed, adjusted or restricted without the prior consent of the contracting parties.

In order to exercise the rights and fulfill the obligations arising from the agreement, its participants will be provided with all necessary licenses, customs permits, visas and other authorizations and permits in the manner and on the terms established by the agreement and the relevant regulatory legal acts of Azerbaijan.

Any additions, amendments and changes to the agreement and its annexes may be made solely with the written consent of the parties in accordance with the terms and provisions of the agreement.

Following the discussion, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.