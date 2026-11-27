Estonia would not want to close its border with Russia, but this is a forced measure.

According to Report, this was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

According to him, the country considers this decision necessary to ensure Europe's security.

"We are not happy about this decision, but we must react and work on ensuring Europe's security. In this respect, we have something to learn from Azerbaijan: how to act decisively and what signal to send to the entire region about the need to maintain order," he noted.