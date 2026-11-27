Expressbank presents a special loan campaign called "Extra Friday"!

The main advantage of the campaign is that the offer does not depend on the customer's salary amount.

Thus, within the framework of "Extra Friday," customers can obtain loans of up to 100,000 manats at a minimum annual interest rate of 8.5%. The loan is provided for a term of up to 59 months.

Most importantly, there are no restrictions regarding the salary amount in order to benefit from the loan offer. In other words, this offer from Expressbank does not look at your salary!

Please note that the terms offered within the framework of the campaign apply to the "Extra package" interest basket.

Order link: http://exb.az/extra_friday

Expressbank operates with a total of 18 branches, located in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Shirvan, Gusar, Khachmaz, and Lankaran. You can learn about the bank's products and services at www.expressbank.az, through the 132 Information Center, or from the bank's official accounts on the Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Telegram social platforms.

Expressbank OJSC operates on the basis of license No. 119 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 30, 1992. Address: Baku city, Y. V. Chamanzaminli Street, 134C.