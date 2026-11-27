In its talks with the European Union, Azerbaijan is counting on the assistance of Estonia, which it considers an active and significant member of the EU.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint briefing with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"During today's talks, we devoted the most attention and time to the negotiations and dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU in various areas. Estonia, as an active and significant member of the EU, can contribute to this work, and we are counting on that," Bayramov said.

The ministers also discussed mutual support of the two countries on international platforms and ongoing work within the framework of the UN and its agencies, the EU, the OSCE, NATO, the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8), and other formats.

Education and tourism were a separate topic. Bayramov reported that more than 200 Azerbaijani students are receiving an education at leading Estonian universities.

"Exchange programs are in place between the universities of the two countries, and academic ties are maintained. We welcome this cooperation, and both countries provide it with comprehensive support," the minister noted.

According to Bayramov, about 2,000 tourists from Estonia visited Azerbaijan last year.