The Zangezur corridor could be put into operation by the end of 2028.

According to Report, Milli Majlis deputy Vugar Bayramov said this to journalists on the sidelines of the Summit of Professions of the Future in Nakhchivan.

According to him, the TRIPP project has already been discussed in Armenia's parliament, and work on its implementation has begun.

"In Azerbaijan, work on the section of the Zangezur corridor passing through the country's territory is nearing completion. The highway is already ready, and the railway work is planned to be completed in early 2027."

Bayramov noted that the current state of the ongoing work gives grounds to speak about the possibility of putting the corridor into operation closer to the end of 2028:

According to him, the Zangezur corridor will become not only a transport route connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but also a strategic project contributing to the economic development of the region.

The deputy added that the corridor will provide overland communication between the Turkic countries, as well as the integration of the Middle Corridor and the East–West and North–South transport routes.