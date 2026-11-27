Violations of patient living conditions, shortcomings in the organization of meals and a shortage of medical personnel have been identified at two psychiatric institutions in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports with reference to APA, the inspections were carried out by members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan as part of the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism. They visited the Yagub Budagov Mental Illness Dispensary, operating under the Ministry of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the Kurdamir District Psychiatric Hospital.

During the visits, the specialists assessed the conditions in which patients are kept, the quality of treatment toward them, the organization of medical care and the observance of their rights and legitimate interests.

Following the monitoring, problems were recorded at both institutions with providing patients with necessary items, including seasonal clothing and personal hygiene products. In addition, bed linen and bedding items turned out to be worn out, and shortcomings were identified in the organization of meals and in staffing. The condition of the buildings also requires repair work.

At the Yagub Budagov Dispensary, the inspectors found unfilled staff positions for qualified doctors, the absence of an approved menu for the organization of meals, non-compliance with daily food norms, as well as malfunctioning laundry equipment. It is noted that the shortage of specialists limits the possibilities of providing patients with full-fledged professional medical care.

At the Kurdamir District Psychiatric Hospital, problems with heating were identified in individual wards of the men's and women's departments. Along with this, the inspectors drew attention to the unsatisfactory sanitary condition of the institution, technical malfunctions in the sanitary facilities, the absence of vegetables in the patients' menu and violations in the maintenance of medical and other documentation.

The Ombudsman's Office emphasized that the identified shortcomings require measures to be taken in accordance with the provisions of the law "On Psychiatric Care" in order to ensure patients' rights, improve the conditions of their stay and enhance the quality of psychiatric services.

Following the visits, recommendations were presented to the management of both hospitals aimed at eliminating the identified problems, improving the conditions in which patients are kept, enhancing medical services and the proper maintenance of documentation.

It is also reported that, based on the results of the monitoring conducted, the Ombudsman will send a corresponding appeal to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.