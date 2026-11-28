Two Afghan citizens detained on Azerbaijan's border with Iran
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Azerbaijani border guards detained two citizens of Afghanistan while they were attempting to illegally cross the border from Iran.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.
According to the agency, the Afghan citizens were detained during operational and military measures in the area of the "Lankaran" border detachment.
Operational and investigative measures are ongoing.
SOURCE: Report
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