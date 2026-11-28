Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded Prime Minister Ali Asadov the Order of "Sharaf" for special services in the country's socioeconomic development.

As 1news.az reports, the head of state signed the relevant decree.

"For special services in the socioeconomic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, award Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov the Order of 'Sharaf,'" the document states.

Note that Ali Asadov will turn 70 on November 30.