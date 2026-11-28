Two more matches of Matchday XIII will be held in Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League.

As 1news.az reports, "Turan Tovuz" will host "Kapaz" on its home field. The western derby will begin at 16:30.

In the next match, "Sabah" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan." The game will start at Sabah Arena in Mardakan at 19:00. The reigning champion is in second place with 24 points, while the representative of Nakhchivan, which has played one match more than its opponent, is in last place with 4 points.

Misli Premier League

Matchday XIII

Second round

November 28

16:30 "Turan Tovuz" - "Kapaz"

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Ragil Ramazanov, Namig Bakirov

Tovuz City Stadium

19:00 "Sabah" - "Araz-Nakhchivan"

Referees: Vugar Hasanli, Vusal Mammadov, Gulnura Akbarzade, Akbar Ahmadov

Sabah Arena

Note that Matchday XIII of the Premier League will conclude tomorrow.