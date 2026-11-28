About six senior officials of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are living in guarded military complexes in Washington due to threats to their security.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the CNN television channel.

"Currently, about half a dozen members of the Trump administration are living in Washington military housing — a historically high figure, considering that under previous presidents senior civilian officials rarely lived there," the publication says.

According to the television channel, among those who have moved are Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Attorney General Todd Blanche. White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his family also live at the Fort McNair military base.

It is noted that some officials fear threats from foreign states. In particular, Bessent said that he had received threats from the Iranian leadership. Other administration representatives moved due to fears of political violence within the country. Miller's family changed their place of residence after an unknown woman staged a protest outside their home and distributed leaflets with their home address.