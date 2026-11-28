More than 1,200 fixed-wing drones attacked Russia last night.

The UAVs attempted to attack 16 regions at once: from the Bryansk and Belgorod regions to Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, and Bashkiria, RIA Novosti reports.

The night was especially tense in Moscow and the Moscow region. The capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported 462 drones flying toward the region. Restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

The strike on southern Russia was also massive. It was the second attack this week on the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region. On Monday, November 23, the plant had already halted operations, Governor Yuri Slyusar recalled. Today he reported more than 50 UAVs that attacked Novoshakhtinsk and seven more districts of the Rostov region.

The "Samara" fuel hub — a key node of the oil transportation system in the Samara region — also came under drone strikes. The consequences have not yet been reported.