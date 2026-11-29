Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia, at a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Türker Ali, expressed regret over the incidents during the soccer match between the Beşiktaş and Hapoel clubs in Batumi.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press service of Georgia's Foreign Ministry.

Darsalia emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on the principles of good-neighborliness and strategic partnership. He noted that the Georgian side, despite the risks associated with the match, provided fans with the opportunity to attend the game.

"This decision was made in a spirit of friendship and cooperation and deserves appropriate appreciation," the Foreign Ministry's statement said.

The ministry also reported that certain groups of fans engaged in provocative and aggressive actions, as a result of which the stadium's infrastructure was damaged and several employees of Georgia's Interior Ministry were injured.

The Georgian side assured that law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure public order and the safety of the fans, including their safe return home.

Tbilisi expressed hope that the Turkish side would give a proper assessment of what happened and would assist in preventing similar incidents in the future, so that the actions of individuals do not damage relations between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership and to the further development of good-neighborly cooperation.