Special forces of the Iranian Army's Navy have recovered two Iranian tankers seized by the U.S. military.

This was stated by the commander of the Navy of the Islamic Republic's Army, Shahram Irani.

"The U.S. Army stole two Iranian tankers, but Navy special forces fighters, while the Americans were asleep, boarded them and brought the vessels back," the Iranian agency Fars quoted him as saying.

According to Irani, the American military takes money from shipowners for escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. "When the vessels come under attack, [the U.S.] does not take responsibility and does not return the money," he noted.