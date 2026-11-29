Prince Harry secretly met with his father, King Charles III, after his return to the United Kingdom.

As 1news.az reports citing The Sun, the 78-year-old monarch invited his younger son back in October to spend time with him at the royal estate of Balmoral in Scotland, but this became known only now.

The 42-year-old Prince Harry accepted the invitation and met with his father without 45-year-old Meghan Markle and their two children — 7-year-old son Archie and 5-year-old daughter Lilibet. "There is a desire to maintain good relations," an insider told the publication about the relationship between father and son.

According to sources, this is only the fourth meeting between Charles and Harry since the monarch's coronation, which took place three and a half years ago. Harry visited Balmoral on October 17 — exactly at the time when the king was alone at his Scottish estate.

The royal palace kept this visit secret. The press secretaries of the king and Prince Harry declined to give the comments requested by the media.

On August 20, it became known that Harry and Meghan Markle and their children had returned to the United Kingdom after six years of living in the United States. The family flew on a private flight from California to Birmingham Airport. The couple's children are already studying at a British school; the academic year began in September.