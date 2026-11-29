On November 27, Azerbaijan and Peru held consular consultations for the first time in a videoconference format.

1news.az reports this citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by the Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry Emil Safarov, and the Peruvian delegation by the Director of the General Directorate for the Affairs of Peruvian Communities Abroad and Consular Affairs Pedro Bravo Carranza.

Along with authorized staff of the foreign policy agencies of both countries, the meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Provision (DOST), as well as staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico and the diplomatic office in Peru.

During the consultations, the prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the consular sphere, strengthening the bilateral legal and treaty framework in this area, in particular the possibilities of ensuring a visa-free regime for holders of ordinary civil passports during mutual travel, were discussed.

At the same time, issues of the digitalization of consular services and the projects being implemented in this area were discussed, and the importance of carrying out a mutual exchange of experience was emphasized.

In addition, issues of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of internal affairs, education, labor and other related areas were considered.