Friendly relations with Azerbaijan have allowed Georgia to reach important agreements in the sphere of economic security, including in energy.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the air of the Imedi television channel.

According to him, in October 2026 the parties extended the agreement on supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Georgia for 20 years.

"On the basis of negotiations with Azerbaijan, which took place in a very friendly manner, we reached the most important agreements, which are directly connected with our economic security. Among them are agreements on gas volumes and prices. All of this became the result of our friendly and mutually beneficial relations," Kobakhidze noted.

Let us note that Georgia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and cooperate within the framework of a number of major regional projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, and the Southern Gas Corridor.