The death toll from the largest Ebola outbreak in the history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 6,025 people.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Reuters citing official data.

It is noted that the number of confirmed cases of infection has exceeded 12,200 in eight provinces of the country.

The current outbreak, the 17th in a row, began on May 15 of this year. It was caused by a rare strain of the Bundibugyo virus, against which there is still no vaccine or treatment protocol.

According to the authorities, the mortality rate is about 49%. The spread of the infection is facilitated by a lack of funding, the population's distrust of medical institutions, and the unstable situation in certain regions.

The current outbreak has become the second largest after the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014–2016, which claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people.