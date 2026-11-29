Heavy rains in Turkey's Istanbul have led to mudflows and flooding in the Karamandere neighborhood of the Çatalca district.

As 1news.az reports citing the DHA agency, the local river overflowed its banks, flooding the street, and several cars ended up under water.

Employees of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and firefighters rescued 32 people who were trapped in the disaster zone.

According to Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, there are currently no more people in the area who require assistance. At the same time, calls periodically come in from other neighborhoods of the city, and the relevant services promptly respond to all of them.

Davut Gül emphasized that no one was killed or injured as a result of the incident. He also added that in the future the city will take infrastructure measures to prevent such flooding during heavy rains.