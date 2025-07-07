 TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution | 1news.az | Новости
Azərbaycanca
AZ
Azərbaycanca
XроникаПолитикаОбществоNews HUB 1news TV
News HUB

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution

First News Media14:20 - Сегодня
TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution

TuranBank, one of Azerbaijan’s leading banks supporting the development of the real sector, continues to attract funding from major international financial institutions owning to its strong performance and reliable reputation.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the Bank has signed a new local currency loan agreement with the reputable international BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund (BOMF), managed by leading Swiss impact investment manager BlueOrchard Finance Ltd.

According to the terms of the agreement, BOMF will provide TuranBank with a synthetic loan in Azerbaijani manats (AZN), equivalent to USD 10 million, for a term of three years. The proceeds of this financing will be directed towards supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country, with a particular focus on regional development. By expanding access to local currency resources for entrepreneurs, the loan will foster greater financial inclusion, promote sustainable economic growth, and contribute meaningfully to the inclusive development of country’s economy.

Normunds Mizis, Chief Credit Officer of BlueOrchard, stated: We are pleased to further expand our partnership with TuranBank. TuranBank is a leading bank in SME financing and we are pleased to contribute together to the economic prosperity of Azerbaijan.

“At TuranBank, supporting the real sector of the economy and fostering the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem are among the core priorities of our long-term strategy. This agreement stands as a testament to the Bank’s strong and expanding partnerships with international financial institutions, as well as its commitment to delivering sustainable support to businesses operating in the regions. Our collaboration with a distinguished impact investment manager such as BlueOrchard is also a clear reflection of the Bank’s growing credibility and reputation within the international financial sector” said Mr. Orkhan Garayev, Chairman of the Management Board of TuranBank OJSC.

It is worth noting that TuranBank, over its 33 years of continuous development and with a growing network of 22 service branches, has established a strong and reputable position in Azerbaijan’s financial sector—distinguished by both the quality and breadth of its services. As part of its strategic focus, the Bank actively attracts international credit lines to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), playing a vital role in the sustainable development of the country’s non-oil economy. TuranBank has successfully partnered with leading international financial institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Finance Corporation (IFC), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), EMF Microfinance Fund (EMF), Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Incofin Investment Fund (INCOFIN), ECO Trade and Development Bank (ECO TDB), among others — demonstrating a long-standing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and regional economic growth.

TuranBank

Reliable with us…

Поделиться:
203

Актуально

Xроника

Азербайджан и Китай будут оказывать взаимную правовую помощь по уголовным делам

Общество

Фархад Бадалбейли: «Уверен, что благотворительный концерт «Карабахская ночь» ...

Политика

В Баку открылось IX совещание глав дипломатических служб Азербайджана - ФОТО

Общество

AZAL запустил новую онлайн-услугу

News HUB

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution

Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

PashaPay partners with Mastercard under MOU at Money 20/20 Europe to enhance strategic collaboration

Mastercard Ignites Regional Momentum for Inclusive Leadership During Landmark Visit to Azerbaijan

Выбор редактора

«Хаос на экспорт»: почему Россия обречена быть вечным производителем кризисов

Медиапозиционирование Азербайджана: информационная война и soft power

Элегантность и стиль вне времени и трендов: Как Мехрибан Алиева и её дочери переосмысливают моду - ФОТО

Воспоминания очевидцев: Ходжалинский геноцид - горе, которое не лечит время – ФОТО – ВИДЕО

Потускневший «блеск» Парижской Олимпиады: Вокруг Летних Игр не стихают скандалы

Новости для вас

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution

Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

Последние новости

Наводнение в Техасе: мощные ливни привели к гибели 81 человека и десяткам пропавших без вести

Сегодня, 15:55

Завтра часть Гянджи останется без газа на два дня

Сегодня, 15:50

Фархад Бадалбейли: «Уверен, что благотворительный концерт «Карабахская ночь» пройдет на очень высоком уровне» - ВИДЕО

Сегодня, 15:45

В Баку открылось IX совещание глав дипломатических служб Азербайджана - ФОТО

Сегодня, 15:40

Проводятся анализы для устранения опасности невидимого круга на трассе Баку-Губа - ВИДЕО - ОБНОВЛЕНО

Сегодня, 15:35

Изменение в закон: В Азербайджане будут учитываться права всех наследников

Сегодня, 15:30

Азербайджанский студент найден мёртвым в Мюнхене

Сегодня, 15:25

Руководство МИД, главы дипломатических представительств и консульств посетили могилу великого лидера, Шехидляр хиябаны и Парк Победы - ФОТО

Сегодня, 15:20

AZAL запустил новую онлайн-услугу

Сегодня, 14:55

Почему мир и тесное сотрудничество между Баку и Тегераном не устраивает всех в Иране?

Сегодня, 14:45

В России предложено повысить пошлины для мигрантов: рост в 2–3 раза

Сегодня, 14:35

Азербайджан и Китай будут оказывать взаимную правовую помощь по уголовным делам

Сегодня, 14:30

Назначен ректор Азербайджанского госинститута усовершенствования врачей

Сегодня, 14:25

Песков: Россия надеется на сохранение партнерских отношений с Азербайджаном

Сегодня, 14:20

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution

Сегодня, 14:20

Инцидент в бакинском метро: мать с детьми упали на эскалаторе

Сегодня, 13:55

Погода на вторник: В Баку ожидается до 32° тепла

Сегодня, 13:45

Дело Клода Жан-Пьера - яркий пример институциональной дискриминации и постколониального отчуждения

Сегодня, 13:30

17-й Саммит ОЭС в Ханкенди широко освещен в прессе Узбекистана - ФОТО

Сегодня, 13:25

Армения вновь призывает резервистов

Сегодня, 13:15
Все новости
Секреты женской энергии: Эстер Вавилонская о гормональном балансе и восточной мудрости - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ
1news TV

Секреты женской энергии: Эстер Вавилонская о гормональном балансе и восточной мудрости - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

В современном мире ментальное здоровье и сила мысли стали одними из самых обсуждаемых тем. Повсюду мы видим публикации, видео и курсы02 / 07 / 2025, 15:22
«Волшебные свечи» и «Пупок джейрана»: Баку накрыла волна магазинов мистических товаров - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

«Волшебные свечи» и «Пупок джейрана»: Баку накрыла волна магазинов мистических товаров - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

25 / 06 / 2025, 10:05
История, скрытая в узелках: Видеорепортаж из Азербайджанского национального музея ковра

История, скрытая в узелках: Видеорепортаж из Азербайджанского национального музея ковра

17 / 06 / 2025, 14:06
​​​​​​​Группа Mamagama в гостях у 1news.az: «На какие-то явные результаты мы не подавались» - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

​​​​​​​Группа Mamagama в гостях у 1news.az: «На какие-то явные результаты мы не подавались» - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

30 / 05 / 2025, 11:40
Отец Национального героя Хокумы Алиевой: Я до сих пор не могу поверить в ее смерть – ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

Отец Национального героя Хокумы Алиевой: Я до сих пор не могу поверить в ее смерть – ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

02 / 04 / 2025, 09:30
Праздник весны: какие традиции Новруза соблюдают граждане Азербайджана? – ВИДЕООПРОС

Праздник весны: какие традиции Новруза соблюдают граждане Азербайджана? – ВИДЕООПРОС

18 / 03 / 2025, 15:45