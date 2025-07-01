Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

Umico, known for offering limitless opportunities in e-commerce, will now operate under the Birmarket brand.

Having successfully completed its rebranding, the e-commerce platform already provides a unique shopping experience to more than 2 million customers.

As the largest e-commerce platform in Azerbaijan, Birmarket offers thousands of products across dozens of categories, including electronics, home appliances, personal care items, beauty products and home goods. The platform offers flexible delivery options: customers can have their orders delivered by courier or colletct them at more than 850 pick-up points across the country. In addition, the option to pay in installments over up to 24 months or access instant credit makes shopping even more accessible and limitless.

Birmarket is an integral part of the Bir digital ecosystem, which brings together Birbank, m10, MilliÖn, and other services.

The platform is seamlessly integrated with other ecosystem participants, ensuring technological compatibility and speeding up the launch of new features.

“The launch of the Birmarket brand highlights our role within the Bir ecosystem, where shopping, payments, and services work together in a unified digital space, unlocking new opportunities for millions of users and partners”, - Rauf Gulamaliev, CEO of Birmarket.

Starting July 1, 2025, the Umico mobile app will automatically transition to the Birmarket brand – users simply need to keep the app up-to-date to access the new experience. The rebranding of pickup points will also start on July 1, and afterward they will operate under the Birmarket name. Importantly, this update will not affect existing accounts, orders, or loyalty programs – users will continue enjoying all current benefits without any additional action.

As the Caucasus region’s first fully integrated digital ecosystem, Bir Ecosystem brings together some of Azerbaijan’s most prominent brands under one umbrella, including Birbank, m10, MilliÖn, Birmarket, BakıKart, and Trendyol Azerbaijan. Launched by PAŞA Holding in February 2025, the ecosystem delivers an integrated user experience that meets customers’ daily needs in finance, shopping, and transportation through an innovative and unified approach.