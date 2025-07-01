 Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem | 1news.az | Новости
Azərbaycanca
AZ
Azərbaycanca
XроникаПолитикаОбществоNews HUB 1news TV
News HUB

Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

First News Media10:56 - Сегодня
Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

Umico, known for offering limitless opportunities in e-commerce, will now operate under the Birmarket brand.

Having successfully completed its rebranding, the e-commerce platform already provides a unique shopping experience to more than 2 million customers.

As the largest e-commerce platform in Azerbaijan, Birmarket offers thousands of products across dozens of categories, including electronics, home appliances, personal care items, beauty products and home goods. The platform offers flexible delivery options: customers can have their orders delivered by courier or colletct them at more than 850 pick-up points across the country. In addition, the option to pay in installments over up to 24 months or access instant credit makes shopping even more accessible and limitless.

Birmarket is an integral part of the Bir digital ecosystem, which brings together Birbank, m10, MilliÖn, and other services.

The platform is seamlessly integrated with other ecosystem participants, ensuring technological compatibility and speeding up the launch of new features.

“The launch of the Birmarket brand highlights our role within the Bir ecosystem, where shopping, payments, and services work together in a unified digital space, unlocking new opportunities for millions of users and partners”, - Rauf Gulamaliev, CEO of Birmarket.

Starting July 1, 2025, the Umico mobile app will automatically transition to the Birmarket brand – users simply need to keep the app up-to-date to access the new experience. The rebranding of pickup points will also start on July 1, and afterward they will operate under the Birmarket name. Importantly, this update will not affect existing accounts, orders, or loyalty programs – users will continue enjoying all current benefits without any additional action.

As the Caucasus region’s first fully integrated digital ecosystem, Bir Ecosystem brings together some of Azerbaijan’s most prominent brands under one umbrella, including Birbank, m10, MilliÖn, Birmarket, BakıKart, and Trendyol Azerbaijan. Launched by PAŞA Holding in February 2025, the ecosystem delivers an integrated user experience that meets customers’ daily needs in finance, shopping, and transportation through an innovative and unified approach.

Поделиться:
254

Актуально

Общество

Возбуждено уголовное дело по факту пыток и убийства с особой жестокостью ...

Общество

Погода на среду: В Баку усилится ветер

Общество

Арестованный в Екатеринбурге Бакир Сафаров не признал вину - ФОТО - ОБНОВЛЕНО

Общество

Birmarket - центральная торговая платформа цифровой экосистемы Bir

News HUB

Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

PashaPay partners with Mastercard under MOU at Money 20/20 Europe to enhance strategic collaboration

Mastercard Ignites Regional Momentum for Inclusive Leadership During Landmark Visit to Azerbaijan

CityNet participates in the “Torpaq əlimdə, bahar ürəyimdə” charity fair

Выбор редактора

Медиапозиционирование Азербайджана: информационная война и soft power

Элегантность и стиль вне времени и трендов: Как Мехрибан Алиева и её дочери переосмысливают моду - ФОТО

Воспоминания очевидцев: Ходжалинский геноцид - горе, которое не лечит время – ФОТО – ВИДЕО

Потускневший «блеск» Парижской Олимпиады: Вокруг Летних Игр не стихают скандалы

Мировая экономическая элита собирается в Давосе. С чем едет на Всемирный форум Азербайджан?

Новости для вас

Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

Последние новости

Официальных данных нет: Посол Ирана признал голословность обвинений в адрес Баку

Сегодня, 14:05

Возбуждено уголовное дело по факту пыток и убийства с особой жестокостью азербайджанцев в Екатеринбурге

Сегодня, 13:58

Увеличены пособия на каждого ребёнка в многодетных семьях

Сегодня, 13:50

Погода на среду: В Баку усилится ветер

Сегодня, 13:35

Арестованный в Екатеринбурге Бакир Сафаров не признал вину - ФОТО - ОБНОВЛЕНО

Сегодня, 13:30

В Баку горит мусорный полигон

Сегодня, 13:27

Программа развития «PO Growth» от Kapital Bank готовит будущих менеджеров по продукту

Сегодня, 13:23

ДТП в Геранбое, есть пострадавшие

Сегодня, 13:20

Заур Мамедов: Россия использует «диаспорскую карту», пытаясь оказать давление на Азербайджан

Сегодня, 13:13

Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Руанды

Сегодня, 13:10

Армия Израиля заявила о расширении операции в секторе Газа

Сегодня, 13:00

Президент Азербайджана направил поздравительное письмо лидеру Сомали

Сегодня, 12:55

В Турции задержаны сотрудники сатирического журнала за карикатуру на Пророка Мухаммеда - ВИДЕО

Сегодня, 12:50

Заседание по делу азербайджанцев в Екатеринбурге закрыли от СМИ

Сегодня, 12:40

Президент Ирана примет участие в саммите ОЭС в Ханкенди

Сегодня, 12:35

Генпрокуратура России направила в суд дело о теракте в «Крокусе»

Сегодня, 12:32

В Баку тесть избил зятя ломом

Сегодня, 12:20

Гематомы, раны, ссадины: Судмедэкспертиза назвала причины смерти братьев Сафаровых

Сегодня, 12:15

Оппозиция на отдыхе: Кочарян «борется» за Армению с видом на Эгейское море

Сегодня, 12:05

Словакия назначила уроженца Азербайджана послом в Баку

Сегодня, 11:53
Все новости
«Волшебные свечи» и «Пупок джейрана»: Баку накрыла волна магазинов мистических товаров - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ
1news TV

«Волшебные свечи» и «Пупок джейрана»: Баку накрыла волна магазинов мистических товаров - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

В последнее время на улицах Баку все чаще появляются магазины с загадочными и порой эксцентричными названиями — «Волшебные свечи», «Талисманы25 / 06 / 2025, 10:05
История, скрытая в узелках: Видеорепортаж из Азербайджанского национального музея ковра

История, скрытая в узелках: Видеорепортаж из Азербайджанского национального музея ковра

17 / 06 / 2025, 14:06
​​​​​​​Группа Mamagama в гостях у 1news.az: «На какие-то явные результаты мы не подавались» - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

​​​​​​​Группа Mamagama в гостях у 1news.az: «На какие-то явные результаты мы не подавались» - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

30 / 05 / 2025, 11:40
Отец Национального героя Хокумы Алиевой: Я до сих пор не могу поверить в ее смерть – ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

Отец Национального героя Хокумы Алиевой: Я до сих пор не могу поверить в ее смерть – ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

02 / 04 / 2025, 09:30
Праздник весны: какие традиции Новруза соблюдают граждане Азербайджана? – ВИДЕООПРОС

Праздник весны: какие традиции Новруза соблюдают граждане Азербайджана? – ВИДЕООПРОС

18 / 03 / 2025, 15:45
В преддверии Новруза: Во сколько обойдется праздничный стол для семьи? - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

В преддверии Новруза: Во сколько обойдется праздничный стол для семьи? - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

14 / 03 / 2025, 17:35