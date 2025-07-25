 TuranBank Secures Local Currency Loan from International Financial Institution | 1news.az | Новости
Azərbaycanca
AZ
Azərbaycanca
XроникаПолитикаОбществоNews HUB 1news TV
News HUB

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Loan from International Financial Institution

First News Media14:57 - Сегодня
TuranBank Secures Local Currency Loan from International Financial Institution

TuranBank, one of Azerbaijan’s leading banks in the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), continues to strengthen its successful partnerships with international financial institutions.

The Bank has signed a new loan agreement in local currency with the reputable “Covid-19 Emerging and Frontier Markets MSME Support Fund SCSp SICAV-RAIF,” managed by Switzerland’s leading impact investment manager, BlueOrchard Finance.

Under the agreement, the Covid-19 Emerging and Frontier Markets MSME Support Fund SCSp SICAV-RAIF has provided TuranBank with a synthetic loan equivalent to USD 5 million in local currency for a period of three years. This financing supports TuranBank’s strategic objectives to enhance its competitiveness and foster financial inclusion. The funds will be allocated to the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) throughout Azerbaijan, with a particular emphasis on regional development. By improving access to local currency financing for entrepreneurs, this initiative aims to strengthen the SME sector and contribute to the broader development of the country’s business environment.

It is worth noting that TuranBank, over its 33 years of continuous development and with a growing network of 22 service branches, has established a strong and reputable position in Azerbaijan’s financial sector—distinguished by both the quality and breadth of its services. As part of its strategic focus, the Bank actively attracts international credit lines to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), playing a vital role in the sustainable development of the country’s non-oil economy. TuranBank has successfully partnered with leading international financial institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), EMF Microfinance Fund (EMF), Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Incofin Investment Fund (INCOFIN), ECO Trade and Development Bank (ECO TDB), among others — demonstrating a long-standing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and regional economic growth.

TuranBank

Поделиться:
261

Актуально

Точка зрения

«Вашингтонское болото» всколыхнулось: о том, как армянство и армянское лобби в ...

Xроника

Увеличен уставный капитал Ипотечного фонда

Xроника

В удостоверение личности граждан Азербайджана добавят сведения о месте ...

Общество

Сын народного артиста Арифа Бабаева: «Мы привезли его в больницу в состоянии ...

News HUB

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Loan from International Financial Institution

TuranBank Commences Implementation of Guarantee Transaction with the Asian Development Bank

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Financing from Leading International Institution

Birmarket – the e-commerce platform of the Bir digital ecosystem

Выбор редактора

Новая инвестиция SOFAZ в Италии - эволюция партнёрства от углеводородов к устойчивой энергетике - ФОТО - ВИДЕО

Президент Ильхам Алиев удостоил сотрудников 1news.az высоких наград

Как Клубный чемпионат мира-2025 стал проектом глобализации футбола

В Ханкенди состоялась встреча Президента Ильхама Алиева с участниками III Шушинского Глобального медиафорума - ФОТО - ВИДЕО - ОБНОВЛЕНО

«Хаос на экспорт»: почему Россия обречена быть вечным производителем кризисов

Новости для вас

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Loan from International Financial Institution

Последние новости

Иран и «евротройка» договорились продолжить консультации по ядерной проблематике

Сегодня, 17:00

Предотвращен контрабандный ввоз бриллиантов

Сегодня, 16:55

Программа SABAH открывает двери для докторантов

Сегодня, 16:35

Склад картона вспыхнул на Абшероне: Операция МЧС по тушению - ВИДЕО

Сегодня, 16:27

«Вашингтонское болото» всколыхнулось: о том, как армянство и армянское лобби в США пытаются подорвать мирный процесс

Сегодня, 16:20

Эрдоган заявил, что может провести встречу с Трампом и Путиным на этой неделе

Сегодня, 16:15

Великое возвращение: В агдамском селе Хыдырлы 60 семьям вручены ключи от их домов - ФОТО

Сегодня, 16:05

Очередная группа переселенцев прибыла в Джебраил, еще 50 семьям вручены ключи от квартир - ФОТО

Сегодня, 15:45

В Азербайджане в канале утонул человек

Сегодня, 15:35

Увеличен уставный капитал Ипотечного фонда

Сегодня, 15:30

Зеленский одобрил продление военного положения и мобилизации еще на три месяца

Сегодня, 15:10

В удостоверение личности граждан Азербайджана добавят сведения о месте жительства и гражданстве

Сегодня, 15:05

ЦАХАЛ ликвидировала главу контртеррористического подразделения ХАМАС

Сегодня, 15:00

TuranBank Secures Local Currency Loan from International Financial Institution

Сегодня, 14:57

Военный вертолет пропал в Казахстане

Сегодня, 14:50

ФРГ не намерена «в краткосрочной перспективе» признавать Палестину

Сегодня, 14:45

Пожар начавшийся в Агдаме перекинулся в Ходжавенд - ВИДЕО - ОБНОВЛЕНО

Сегодня, 14:40

Сын народного артиста Арифа Бабаева: «Мы привезли его в больницу в состоянии комы» - ОБНОВЛЕНО

Сегодня, 14:24

Итальянского гимнаста ввели в кому после падения на Универсиаде-2025

Сегодня, 14:20

Песков выразил сомнения в возможности встречи Путина и Зеленского

Сегодня, 14:15
Все новости
Секреты женской энергии: Эстер Вавилонская о гормональном балансе и восточной мудрости - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ
1news TV

Секреты женской энергии: Эстер Вавилонская о гормональном балансе и восточной мудрости - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

В современном мире ментальное здоровье и сила мысли стали одними из самых обсуждаемых тем. Повсюду мы видим публикации, видео и курсы02 / 07 / 2025, 15:22
«Волшебные свечи» и «Пупок джейрана»: Баку накрыла волна магазинов мистических товаров - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

«Волшебные свечи» и «Пупок джейрана»: Баку накрыла волна магазинов мистических товаров - ВИДЕОРЕПОРТАЖ

25 / 06 / 2025, 10:05
История, скрытая в узелках: Видеорепортаж из Азербайджанского национального музея ковра

История, скрытая в узелках: Видеорепортаж из Азербайджанского национального музея ковра

17 / 06 / 2025, 14:06
​​​​​​​Группа Mamagama в гостях у 1news.az: «На какие-то явные результаты мы не подавались» - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

​​​​​​​Группа Mamagama в гостях у 1news.az: «На какие-то явные результаты мы не подавались» - ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

30 / 05 / 2025, 11:40
Отец Национального героя Хокумы Алиевой: Я до сих пор не могу поверить в ее смерть – ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

Отец Национального героя Хокумы Алиевой: Я до сих пор не могу поверить в ее смерть – ВИДЕОИНТЕРВЬЮ

02 / 04 / 2025, 09:30
Праздник весны: какие традиции Новруза соблюдают граждане Азербайджана? – ВИДЕООПРОС

Праздник весны: какие традиции Новруза соблюдают граждане Азербайджана? – ВИДЕООПРОС

18 / 03 / 2025, 15:45