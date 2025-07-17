 TuranBank Commences Implementation of Guarantee Transaction with the Asian Development Bank | 1news.az | Новости
TuranBank Commences Implementation of Guarantee Transaction with the Asian Development Bank

First News Media11:00 - Сегодня
TuranBank OJSC, a leading financial institution in Azerbaijan with a well-established reputation in international financial markets, continues to advance its successful cooperation with global development partners.

Through this partnership, TuranBank will leverage ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme (TSCFP). The guarantee facility will support import–export operations and improve access to finance for businesses in Azerbaijan, particularly in the non-oil sector. The facility will help address market gaps and support broader efforts to strengthen and diversify the country’s economy.

This cooperation contributes to regional integration, private sector development, and sustainable economic growth, aligned with ADB’s operational priorities. In 2024, ADB’s TSCFP supported over 27,600 transactions valued at USD 5.8 billion, working with more than 200 partner banks across 45 countries.

Since its establishment, TuranBank has pursued a strategy of consistent growth and institutional strengthening. With over 33 years of operational experience and a nationwide network of 22 service points, the Bank occupies a prominent position in Azerbaijan’s financial sector. It is widely recognized for its stability, reliability, and the quality and range of its banking services.

For additional information regarding TuranBank’s products and services, please contact the Information Center at (012) 935, visit the official website at www.turanbank.az, or follow the Bank’s official pages on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

