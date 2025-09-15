Silk Way West Airlines extends services agreement with GE Aerospace-powered fleet

September 15, 2025: Baku, Azerbaijan – GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and Silk Way West Airlines have announced an extended services agreement to support the carrier’s growing fleet of widebody Boeing aircraft.

This includes five GEnx-2B-powered 747-8 Freighters, six GE90-115B-powered 777 Freighters, and up to four GE9X-powered 777-8 Freighters.

In 2021 and 2022, Silk Way West announced the purchase of Boeing 777-8 Freighters and Boeing 777 Freighters as part of its fleet modernization strategy. The airline has an annual cargo turnover surpassing 500,000 tons, with a network that extends to over 40 destinations worldwide, encompassing Europe, CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.

Onno Pietersma, Chief Operating Officer of Silk Way West Airlines, said: “We are pleased to announce this extension of our partnership. It will continue to help us deliver on our long-term strategy of sustainable growth and allow us to continuously improve the services we provide to our valuable customers.”

Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services for GE Aerospace said, “We are proud to continue building our relationship with Silk Way West Airlines as they modernize their fleet. GE Aerospace widebody engines represent the pinnacle of aviation technology, designed to lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact.”

The GE9X engine is the world's most powerful commercial aircraft engine and the most fuel-efficient engine in its class. Available only on the Boeing 777X family of 777-9 and 777-8 aircraft, the GE9X offers 10% better specific fuel consumption than its predecessor.

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated over 62 million flight hours. It stands as GE Aerospace’s fastest-selling, high-thrust engine to date, with more than 3,600 engines currently in service and backlog, including spare units.

Launched in 1990, the GE90 engine is GE Aerospace’s first engine in the 100,000-pound thrust class and became the most technologically advanced commercial turbofan engine in 25 years. It was the first commercial engine with composite fan blades, and the first to fly with an additive manufactured part.

All GE Aerospace commercial engines are certified to run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today.

About Silk Way West Airlines

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of dedicated Boeing 777F, 747-8F, and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, and its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about GE Aerospace and its partners at www.geaerospace.com.