Azerbaijan Railways addresses passengers in connection with rainy and windy weather

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is taking appropriate measures to eliminate difficulties that may be caused by the rainy and windy weather observed across the country.

Report was informed of this by ADY.

According to the information, employees are monitoring all areas, and trains are running on schedule.

"Considering the possible deterioration of visibility and slippery surfaces in such weather conditions, we urge passengers to exercise caution when moving along platforms and crossing railway crossings," the statement said.