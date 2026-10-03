Ilham Aliyev congratulates the president of Iraq on the national holiday

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Iraq Nizar Amidi.

As 1news.az reports, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

I am convinced that, in the interests of our friendly peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Iraqi interstate ties and expand our cooperation.

On this joyous day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Iraq lasting peace, well-being and prosperity."