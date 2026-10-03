Ilham Aliyev receives the president of the International Judo Federation - PHOTO

On October 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of the International Judo Federation Ladislau-Marius Vezer.

As 1news.az reports, thanking Ladislau-Marius Vezer for his support in the development of judo in Azerbaijan, as well as in holding the world championship in this sport in Baku, the head of state noted that our country is hosting this prestigious sporting event for the second time. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the championship would be held at a high level.

The head of state emphasized that judo is one of the popular sports in our country and one that brings the greatest number of medals. In this regard, he noted the medals won by our judokas at prestigious competitions.

The President of Azerbaijan touched upon the role of the modern sports infrastructure created both in Baku and in the regions of the country in the successes achieved in the field of sports.

Ladislau-Marius expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the reception and the high level of organization of the world judo championship in Baku, and congratulated him on the medals won by Azerbaijani judokas at various sporting competitions.

The guest thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support of the development of judo in our country.

At the meeting, it was noted with a feeling of satisfaction that Azerbaijan is an active member of the International Judo Federation, and views were exchanged on the prospects for successful cooperation between this organization and the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, President Ilham Aliyev presented Ladislau-Marius Vezer with the "Dostlug" order.

The guest expressed his gratitude for the high appreciation of his activities.

It should be noted that by order of the President of Azerbaijan, Ladislau-Marius Vezer was awarded this order for his fruitful activity and contribution to the development of judo in our country and at the international level.