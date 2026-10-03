 Parliamentary elections begin in Latvia | 1news.az
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Parliamentary elections begin in Latvia

1news Staff12:00 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Parliamentary elections begin in Latvia

Voting has begun in Latvia's parliamentary elections.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the television channel Euronews.

Preliminary results of the elections are expected on Saturday evening, while the final official results are to be released on Sunday.

According to forecasts, the largest number of votes may be received by the "United List" bloc of Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.

In second place, with a result of 9.4%, is the group "Sovereign Power and the Alliance of Young Latvians." It is followed by the "Latvia First" party with a result of 9.2%.

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