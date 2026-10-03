Woman strangles newborn at Sheremetyevo Airport and dies herself

A woman killed her child in a restroom at Sheremetyevo Airport and then died herself.

According to media reports, the 30-year-old passenger of a flight from Antalya went into labor after landing. She entered a restroom in Terminal C and gave birth to a child.



Witnesses tried to help her, but the woman held the door shut with her feet and did not let anyone in. She stuffed toilet paper into the newborn's mouth, causing him to suffocate.

The mother was hospitalized with severe bleeding. She died in the hospital.