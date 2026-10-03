Elchin Amirbayov: To make peace irreversible, the conflict between the peace treaty and Armenia's Constitution must be eliminated

Azerbaijani President's Special Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov, as part of a working visit to Switzerland, held meetings in Bern with State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel, National Security Advisor Gabriel Lüchinger, Head of the Secretariat for International Affairs of the Parliament Claudio Fischer, and senior representatives of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP).



The meetings discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Swiss relations, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional security and transport connectivity arteries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining.



At the meeting with A. Fasel, the impetus given to the development of cooperation between the two countries by the recent mutual high-level visits, as well as by the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission held last month in Bern, was noted. Views were exchanged on expanding ties in the fields of industry, "green" energy, digital technologies, innovation, agriculture, and tourism, on encouraging the activities of Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, including their more active participation in restoration and reconstruction projects being implemented in the territories liberated from occupation. Opportunities for celebrating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, as well as for continuing high-level political dialogue, were considered.



Elchin Amirbayov briefed the other side on the current stage of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the practical results achieved. It was emphasized that strengthening mutual trust, developing economic and trade ties, as well as contacts between civil society institutions play an important role in conveying the benefits of peace to the populations of both countries. Baku's position regarding the steps that the Azerbaijani side considers necessary to ensure lasting peace and the signing of a peace agreement was conveyed to the other side. It was noted that eliminating the existing legal inconsistency between the provisions of the peace agreement and the current Constitution of Armenia is necessary and inevitable from the standpoint of ensuring the irreversibility of the peace process and the sustainability of the currently established de facto peace.



In the context of regional connectivity arteries, discussions covered the development of the Middle Corridor, the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor, which will ensure the restoration of transport communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the TRIPP project that is part of it, and their possible contribution to expanding regional cooperation and strengthening peace.



At the meeting with G. Lüchinger, views were exchanged on the possibilities for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing military conflicts in the Eurasian region. Discussions were held on expanding contacts between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the field of security, including on cybersecurity, hybrid threats, and other issues of mutual interest.



During the visit, information was presented on the humanitarian threat posed by mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan, and their negative impact on the safe return of former internally displaced persons and on restoration and construction work. The Swiss side stated its readiness to consider opportunities for support in the field of humanitarian demining, including possible projects through the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining.



At the meeting held at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, opportunities for continued cooperation between this institution and Azerbaijan's higher education institutions and think tanks on research and training programs of mutual interest were considered.