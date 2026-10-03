 Gosha Gala Square in Baku to be completely closed to cars - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Gosha Gala Square in Baku to be completely closed to cars - PHOTO

1news Staff14:45 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Gosha Gala Square in Baku to be completely closed to cars - PHOTO

Starting October 15, new traffic management rules will take effect in the territory of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the Reserve Administration, the key innovation will be a complete ban on car traffic across Gosha Gala Square, which will be turned over entirely to pedestrians.

Under the updated scheme, traffic from the Maksud Ibrahimbekov Creativity Center in the direction of Boyuk Gala Street will be restricted and redirected to M. A. Sabir Street. From this street, cars will be able to turn right — toward the exit through the Gosha Gala Gates, or left — toward Kichik Gala Street.

Special changes are also envisaged for residents of Saftar Guliyev, Gulle, and Boyuk Gala streets, as well as for the vehicles serving them: entry from Neftchilar Avenue will now be carried out exclusively through the one-way entrance on Saftar Guliyev Street. The Administration asks residents of the aforementioned streets to use precisely this route to access the reserve starting October 15.

The measures adopted are aimed at relieving the main entrance from Veli Mammadov Street, reducing the length of daily trips for local residents, as well as creating a safe pedestrian space on Gosha Gala Square that emphasizes the historical atmosphere of the Old City.

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