 Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran discuss prospects for developing relations | 1news.az
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Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran discuss prospects for developing relations

1news Staff15:53 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran discuss prospects for developing relations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

As 1news.az reports, the information was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the passing of his sister and wished patience to her family and loved ones.

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed the situation in the region and security issues, emphasizing the importance of ensuring peace and stability, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding regional cooperation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

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