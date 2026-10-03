By 2050, nearly 1 million children in Belgium will suffer from myopia

In Belgium, nearly 1 million children may suffer from myopia by 2050.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Belgian media citing the country's Professional Association of Optometrists and Ophthalmologists.

It is noted that this statement was made on the eve of Vision Week, which will be held from October 3 to 10.

The organization called on people to stop viewing myopia as a minor inconvenience and to recognize it as an eye disease requiring prevention, early diagnosis, and careful monitoring.

According to the Belgian statistics office, at the beginning of 2026 the number of minors (residents under the age of 18) in the country stood at 2.3 million people.