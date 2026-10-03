Plane with six people on board goes missing after departing from the Bermuda Triangle

A Gulfstream G100 aircraft with six people on board went missing during a flight from Bermuda to Boston.

Contact with the aircraft was lost on the morning of October 3 near the island of Nantucket off the coast of Massachusetts. The search is being conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

There were four crew members and two passengers on board. The plane was operating a medical flight and belongs to the Canadian company Latitude Air Ambulance.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration notified the Coast Guard after the aircraft disappeared from radar. Aviation and maritime units have been deployed in the search operation.

There is still no information about the discovery of the aircraft or the people who were on board.