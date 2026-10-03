 Early marriage of a 15-year-old girl prevented in Aghdam | 1news.az
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Early marriage of a 15-year-old girl prevented in Aghdam

1news Staff19:50 - 03 / 10 / 2026
Early marriage of a 15-year-old girl prevented in Aghdam

In the Aghdam district, an attempt to involve a 15-year-old girl in an early marriage was prevented.

On October 1, the family of a resident of the Aghdam district, born in 2011, reported to the "102" service that the girl had left home without informing her relatives and that her whereabouts were unknown.

Following the report, police officers began search operations. The Aghdam Center for Support of Children and Families of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs also joined the investigation.

During the inquiry, it was established that the minor had gone, without her family's knowledge, to a resident of the Shamkir district with the aim of entering into marriage.

Taking into account that the girl is 15 years old, the police carried out operational measures, as a result of which her whereabouts were established within a short time. The minor was found and handed over to her family.

Thus, it was possible to ensure her safety and prevent an early marriage.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is continuing at the Aghdam District Police Department.

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