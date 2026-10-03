Fire at Tulskaya station in Moscow: 250 people evacuated

Smoke appeared in a train car at the Tulskaya station of the Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya line of the Moscow Metro.

According to the Moscow Department of Transport, the incident occurred on the evening of October 3. The situation was promptly brought under control by metro staff; there was no threat to the life and health of passengers.

Because of the smoke, about 250 people left the station. Emergency services arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information, the cause of the incident may have been a short circuit in the equipment of one of the cars.

Train traffic on the section between the Serpukhovskaya and Nagornaya stations was temporarily halted, and in the opposite direction trains ran at increased intervals.

Later, traffic on the Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya line was restored and began returning to schedule.